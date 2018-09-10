South Africa: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Honours Church Invitation

Until two years ago, it was Sibonelo Gumede's job to help developers get rid of people who used drugs in neighbourhoods.… Read more »

Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner was the guest speaker at ZSC Ncevu Congregation Church in the Queenstown Cluster. Various government departments were invited to motivate learners as their final examinations draw closer. In her motivational address Lt Gen Ntshinga, narrated from the well-known motivational author, John Maxwell on teachable people and positive attitudes. Parents were sensitized to monitor their children on the use of cellphones. "Technology these days are advanced and children are accessing applications on their phones that are not for the use by children, "she said. She urged parents to watch over their children.

