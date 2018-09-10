South Africa: Local Youth Participate in Sport

press release

In an attempt to get youth off the street Maletswai station CPO Cst Vusi Letsoala together with the youth structure of the station arranged a "sports against crime event" on Saturday, 8 September 2018.

Braving the cold weather, the youth took part in a netball tournament. Before the start of the event, the CPO used the opportunity to share with the youth in attendance that they should never involve themselves with any criminal activities, as reports indicated that the youth had been involved in drugs. He encouraged the young sport enthusiasts to always keep themselves busy with sport or their studies. Of the three teams that took part, the Young Stars featured as the overall winners.