Liberia: AFL Soldiers Receive IHI Training

Active service personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) recently underwent three days international Humanitarian Law training conducted in Voinjama, Lofa County.

A release said the training in the law of armed conflict covered the four Geneva Conventions, additional protocols and The Hague Law on the Legality of Weapons.

Mr. Varney Bawn, Communication Officer of ICRC is quoted in the release as saying the training is in continuation of the back to basic law of armed conflict training conducted in other AFL Barracks including EBK Military Barracks, Camp Sane Ware, Careysburg, among others.

He said the back to basic IHL training will cover Todee Military Barrack, Grand Gedeh Military Barrack and Grand Bassa Detachment.

Bawn noted that the training was in fulfillment of state responsibility to continue to disseminate law of armed conflict information to its military in peace time.

He said the training was made possible by the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Monrovia office of ICRC, targeting 1,500 personnel.

Lectures on the basic IHL principles and AFL role during internal security corporation were provided by AFL IHL trainers while the role of the ICRC was done by Bawn, the release disclosed.