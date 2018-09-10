Liberia: Junior Lone Star FC Announces Schedule

Philadelphia Lone Star FC schedule for the upcoming Liberia Football Association third division championship season was released recently by the LFA Montserrado Sub- Association.

The team, already registered as Junior Lone Star FC-Liberia with the LFA, will retain that name during the 2018 season.

The team was drawn in Group B with LFA third division powerhouse Samira FC as well as Down Town FC, Ambassadors FC and Nas FC.

The Stars in Liberia will begin their season on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 against Breweries United at the Antoinette Tubman stadium in central Monrovia.

Three days later, they will battle Ford FC on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Tusa Sports pitch in Gardnersville.

The rivalry against Samira FC will take place the following Friday, September 28, 2018.

The top teams from Group A, B, C will represent Montserrado at Regionals.

The Regional champions and runners-up will then advance to Nationals where the top three teams will gain promotion to the second division.