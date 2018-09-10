10 September 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Junior Lone Star FC Announces Schedule

Tagged:

Related Topics

Philadelphia Lone Star FC schedule for the upcoming Liberia Football Association third division championship season was released recently by the LFA Montserrado Sub- Association.

The team, already registered as Junior Lone Star FC-Liberia with the LFA, will retain that name during the 2018 season.

The team was drawn in Group B with LFA third division powerhouse Samira FC as well as Down Town FC, Ambassadors FC and Nas FC.

The Stars in Liberia will begin their season on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 against Breweries United at the Antoinette Tubman stadium in central Monrovia.

Three days later, they will battle Ford FC on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Tusa Sports pitch in Gardnersville.

The rivalry against Samira FC will take place the following Friday, September 28, 2018.

The top teams from Group A, B, C will represent Montserrado at Regionals.

The Regional champions and runners-up will then advance to Nationals where the top three teams will gain promotion to the second division.

Liberia

NEC Drops 'Non-Essential Staff'

NEC Executive Director, A. Lamin Lighe Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.