Tanzania: Government to Distribute 2800 Motorbikes for Education Coordinators

A total of 2,800 motorbikes will soon be distributed purposely to enable education coordinators across the country to supervise schools.

This was revealed today (Monday by President John Magufuli before laying a foundation stone for the construction of Sibiti Bridge in Singida region. Similiki when he attended the laying-of-foundation stone ceremony for the construction of Sibiti Bridge in Singida region.

President Magufuli was also on the last day of his nine-day official tour in four reagions.

He explained that the bikes will help the officials in their daily routes to visit different schools to coordinate and conduct inspections.

"Officials who get these bikes should be sure to keep them and use them for the indicated activities," he urged.

Magufuli further ordered regional and district commissioners to ensure the distribution of the bikes is done immediately so that implementation starts quickly as well.