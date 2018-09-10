Tanzania: President Magufuli Fumes Over Delayed Singida Project

President John Magufuli has called for immediate completion of the Sibiti Bridge in Singida region that is currently under construction.

He issued the order early today (Monday) prior to the laying foundation stone ceremony for the construction of the bridge that links Singida and Simiyu regions as the Head of State finalized his nine-day tour in four regions.

The President said he doesn't agree with reasons provided by construction experts over delay of the project and ordered officials at the Ministry of Works, Transportation and Communications to fast-track it for the betterment of ordinary wananchi.

"Sibiti residents need the bridge, not excuses, why not build it day and night? Make sure you finish this job, no excuse," he insisted.

Earlier on, Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Isaac Kamwelwe explained that regular rains in the area cause the project to pause regularly and resume after four months, but the President didn't accept the excuses.