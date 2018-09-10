Mauritius: Health Ministry Acquires Five Acrls Ambulances

press release

The Regional Hospitals around Mauritius will now be equipped with five new Advanced Cardiac Resuscitation Life Support (ACRLS) ambulances aimed at enhancing pre-hospital treatment and ambulance services in the country. The unveiling of this new fleet of vehicles was held on Friday 7 August 2018 at the Dr Jeetoo Hospital in Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo.

In his address, Dr Husnoo stated that the new fleet of ambulances are efficient in the first responder roles adding that the sophisticated equipment will help save lives of those who are in critical condition. According to him, every minute counts in getting the vital first medical support to the patient as quickly as possible. Those first golden minutes can make all the difference to a patient's life and hence the need for ambulances to be equipped with hi-tech and state-of-the-art equipment which respond quickly and comprehensively to emergencies, he added.

Dr Husnoo recalled that several countries around the world are using the ACRLS ambulances which provide a better quality service to the population. The aim, he pointed out, is to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction while offering a higher standard of potentially life-saving emergency treatment.

To the tune of Rs 35 million, the ambulances are equipped with a central monitoring system as well as high-tech and sophisticated medical equipment to perform more advanced and improved electrocardiogram, aeromedical evaluation, and intubation through video imaging. Furthermore, the new vehicles are resistant to crashes.

There are 56 ambulances in Mauritius out of which five are dedicated for SAMU (Service d'Aide Médicale Urgente) and five for advanced cardiac resuscitation life support. The five new vehicles, manufactured in Italy, have been acquired on 24 August 2018.