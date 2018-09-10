Mauritius: Fire Certificates Issued By Mfrs Henceforth Valid Between One to Three Years

press release

The Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) will henceforth provide Fire Certificate with a validity period of a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years, depending on the risk profile of the building. Previously, fire certificates were granted for life and deemed risky for the public's safety.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo made this announcement during a ceremony on 08 September 2018 at the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) Headquarters in Coromandel where some twenty-eight firefighters were awarded the President's Long Service and Good Conduct medal for their long standing service and good behaviour.

One of the key measures taken for the enforcement of fire safety in commercial buildings is the validity and duration of the fire certificate, stated the Vice-Prime Minister. Hence, she added that the reviewing of the validity period of the fire certificate is in line with the amendments brought to the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service Act which were passed in the National Assembly in July this year through the Finance Bill.

Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo further underlined that with the implementation of the new system, inspections will be stepped up, and building owners will become more disciplined in applying fire safety recommendations.

The Vice-Prime Minister also pointed out that the amendments to the law will allow the application and enforcement of the fire code. The fire code will be an essential tool for officers responsible for carrying out inspections in buildings, and enforcing fire safety regulations, and also serve as a guide to architects and engineers, in view to help improving the safety of all future constructions, she added.

Furthermore, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo stressed on Government's commitment to ensure the proper functioning of the MFRS by providing the necessary resources in terms of manpower, equipment and training to deliver the best possible services to the population. In this regard, she indicated that Budget 2018/19 has earmarked Rs 567 million for the MFRS for key capital projects such as the construction of new fire stations in Rose Belle and Goodlands, the relocation of the Quatre Bornes Fire Station and the purchase of new equipment, amongst others.