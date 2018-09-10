Mauritius: 33rd Council of Ministers Meeting of IOC to Be Held in Mauritius

press release

Mauritius will host the 33rd Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) from 12 to 13 September 2018. The meeting, to be held at Le Maritim Hotel in Balaclava, will be opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Chair of the IOC, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo.

The objective of the meeting is, inter alia, to discuss and review progress on the status of implementation of various projects, programmes and activities under the four thematic areas of intervention of the IOC. The four areas of intervention are political and diplomatic cooperation, economic and trade cooperation, environmental sustainability and regional cultural cooperation.

About the IOC

The IOC is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1982 in Port Louis and institutionalised in 1984 by the Victoria Agreement (Seychelles). It brings together five countries of the Indian Ocean region: Union of Comoros, France/Réunion, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

IOC's main aim is to strengthen the ties of friendship between the countries and to be a platform of solidarity for the entire population of the African Indian Ocean region. Its mission also includes development, through projects related to sustainability for the region, aimed at protecting the region, improving the living conditions of the populations and preserving the various natural resources that the countries depend on.