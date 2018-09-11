Tanzania: Fake Nails, Eye Lashes Banned in Tanzanian Parliament

Photo: Nairobi News

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Job Ndugai, has banned lawmakers in his country from entering the parliament with fake nails and eye lashes, the BBC is reporting.

The ban would also apply to visitors to parliament, he said.

The speaker imposed the ban on Monday during a House session in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Lawmakers are also prohibited from wearing short dresses and jeans to parliament, Mr Nduga said.

Mr. Ndugai also added that he is making consultations with experts before deciding on whether or not to stop MPs who use excessive make-ups from entering the House.

The announcement came shortly after the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Faustine Ndugulile, told the House that women with false eyelashes and false finger nails face serious health risks that are costly to the country.

The minister told the House that least 700 women are admitted to hospital with complications linked to the use of false eyelashes, false finger nails and skin bleaching.

Back in Kenya, female leaders were also embroiled in a similar debate on August 24, although on this occasion, the motion revolved around Murang'a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege's alleged inappropriate dressing. A section of leaders including majority leader, Aden Duale, urged the speaker to ban any form of unofficial dressing in parliament for the sake of uniformity.

False eyelashes can permanently damage the hair follicles, cause allergic reactions which if not treated can damage ones eyes and can sometimes cause loss of sight.

While it is true that longer nails are attractive and fashionable, reports show that fake nails weaken the real nails and can worsen a fungal infection.