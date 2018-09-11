10 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Tanzania: Fake Nails, Eye Lashes Banned in Tanzanian Parliament

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
(file photo).
By Jayne Augoye

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Job Ndugai, has banned lawmakers in his country from entering the parliament with fake nails and eye lashes, the BBC is reporting.

The ban would also apply to visitors to parliament, he said.

The speaker imposed the ban on Monday during a House session in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Lawmakers are also prohibited from wearing short dresses and jeans to parliament, Mr Nduga said.

Mr. Ndugai also added that he is making consultations with experts before deciding on whether or not to stop MPs who use excessive make-ups from entering the House.

The announcement came shortly after the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Faustine Ndugulile, told the House that women with false eyelashes and false finger nails face serious health risks that are costly to the country.

The minister told the House that least 700 women are admitted to hospital with complications linked to the use of false eyelashes, false finger nails and skin bleaching.

Back in Kenya, female leaders were also embroiled in a similar debate on August 24, although on this occasion, the motion revolved around Murang'a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege's alleged inappropriate dressing. A section of leaders including majority leader, Aden Duale, urged the speaker to ban any form of unofficial dressing in parliament for the sake of uniformity.

False eyelashes can permanently damage the hair follicles, cause allergic reactions which if not treated can damage ones eyes and can sometimes cause loss of sight.

While it is true that longer nails are attractive and fashionable, reports show that fake nails weaken the real nails and can worsen a fungal infection.

Tanzania

Speaker Bans MPs With False Eyelashes, Fingernails From Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai said on Monday, September 10, 2018 that women Members of Parliament (MPs) with false… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.