Photo: Benson Matheka/Nairobi News

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with his rival Joshua Otieno Obiende outside Kibera law courts on September 10, 2018.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Monday walked out of a Kibera court a happy man after an assault case against him was withdrawn.

The complainant, Amani National Congress aspirant in last year's general election Joshua Otieno Obiende, told court that he has forgiven Babu Owino because God directed him to do so.

"I am here to state that I have decided to forgive my brother Babu Owino. Whatever happened is now history," Mr Obiende told Chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

'BROTHERHOOD'

"I have not been coerced. I have done this in the spirit of brotherhood. God directed me to forgive and if God forgives, who cannot forgive,' Mr Obiende told the court.

Asked if he had received any sort of compensation from the MP, the politician said: 'I have received nothing, but God will pay me.'

Before Obiende took to the dock, Babu's lawyer told the court that the legislator and the complainant had reconciled.

"I am happy to report that the parties have come to an understanding to reconcile and the complainant wants to withdraw the case," the lawyer said.

HAPPY DAY

Babu told the court that it was a happy day for him.

"Thank you brother for this gesture," he said.

An affidavit was filed in court to seal the reconciliation.

Obiende had accused the youthful MP of assaulting him at Soweto polling station on polling day. Babu denied causing grievous harm to Mr Obiende on August 8 2017.

In a second count, he was accused of preventing Mr Otieno from casting his ballot contrary to Elections Act. The count was also withdrawn.

Obiende and Babu walked out of court, chatted briefly before leaving.