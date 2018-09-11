10 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: World Suicide Prevention Day - Survivors Tell Their Stories

By Njideka Agbo

Suicide, the deliberate act of ending one's life, is regarded as one of the leading causes of death in the world.

While it is rampant among low and medium-income countries, the World Health Oganisation (WHO) said in a report that it is the second leading cause of death among people aged 19-26 globally in 2016.

The report also showed that the ingestion of pesticide, hanging and firearms are among the most common methods of suicide globally.

However, there are those who have got second chances to tell their survivor stories and are using the stories to serve the good purpose of preventing others from walking down the dark road.

As the world celebrates ... . a couple of these people shared their stories with the Guardian Life:

