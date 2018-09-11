10 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Third Cape Town Show Added to Sam Smith SA Tour

Sam Smith to tour South Africa.

Cape Town fans are in for a third Sam Smith concert, which will be taking place on 18 April 2019 after the first two performances (which are happening on 16 and 17 April) sold out in a matter of days.

The newly added third date for Cape Town means that there will be five Sam Smith shows in South Africa in total, with two more taking place in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 April.

Smith tweeted the news of the additional date on Monday morning to the delight of his local fans.

The British singer also released a new video with popular producer, Calvin Harris last week that has soared to over 7 million views in just a matter of days.

TICKET INFORMATION FOR SAM SMITH'S TOUR OF SA:

JOHANNESBURG

Dates: 13th and 14th April 2019Venue: Ticketpro DomeTicket Price: From R575

CAPE TOWN

Dates: 16 & 17 April 2019 - Sold out.18 April 2019 - New show added.Venue: Grand West, Grand ArenaTicket Price: From R575

All tickets are available from Big Concerts.

Source: Channel24 Music

South Africa

