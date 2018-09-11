10 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cosatu On 'Plot' Against Ramaphosa - 'Everyone Can See What's Happening in the ANC'

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Right: Former president Jacob Zuma.

An alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa may not be out in the open, but everyone can see what is happening in the ANC, Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Monday.

He said the alliance was concerned about claims that there are talks to remove Ramaphosa, which according to a report in the Sunday Times, were being led by the former ANC president Jacob Zuma, the current secretary general Ace Magashule and recently ousted ANC North West chairperson and former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Ntshalintshali was speaking at the trade union federation's headquarters, where it released discussion documents ahead of its 13th national congress next week.

Although the ANC has denied the report, several national executive committee members in the party, including Jackson Mthembu and Derek Hanekom have called for an investigation.

"Of course, there is a denial of the fightback [by those in support of Zuma], but almost all indications are that there is a fightback," said Ntshalintshali.

He said they believed there was something brewing and were concerned.

'Dissolve Parliament'

Ntshalintshali also said Cosatu would use its congress, where the ANC is sending a delegation of 20 people, including all its officials, to communicate a strong message to the ruling party.

"If there is anyone who thinks they can get the current president winning elections and then removed, so others can come back... we should be able to say to the president: 'dissolve Parliament and start afresh'," said Ntshalintshali.

"Our votes are not going to be free."

He said if the party wanted a win, they needed to work for it.

"[You] can't use another person to hunt, but when they eat whatever has been found they push you aside," he said.

Ntshalintshali also said he was looking forward to Magashule's participation in the Cosatu congress - questioning whether he would be quick to call out those taking the ANC to court, as he had done in the past, because those responsible for recently challenging the party's decisions are aligned to Mahumapelo, who is a well-known ally of Magashule.

Source: News24

