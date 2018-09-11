Nigeria Cholera Eruption Claims 18 Lives

Maiduguri — AN outbreak of cholera has killed at least 18 people in the terror-prone northeast Nigeria.

The deaths have been recorded from a total of 680 cases of the water borne disease.

Maiduguri, the capital of the Borno State, is the epicentre of the outbreak, with five deaths from 141 cases.

Some eight local government areas (LGAs) are affected by the crisis.

Chibok, Jere, Konduga and Magumeri, with a combined 12 deaths are other regions affected by the outbreak. One death has been confirmed in Kaga.

Coincidentally, with Maiduguri, they are all under siege by the Boko Haram terror group.

Over 2 million people are displaced in the northeastern region and are living in inhabitable camps that are vulnerable to water borne diseases.

The Borno State Ministry of Health, with the support of humanitarian partners, are coordinating a response to address the outbreak.

Treatment centres have been established in Maiduguri and Magumeri.

Humanitarian organisations are working to dislodge latrines and repair damaged ones in the affected camps for internally displaced people, where the risk of transmission is high due to congested living conditions.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said additional resources were urgently needed contain the cholera outbreak.

"Existing resources are not enough for a full-scale response and in case of a spread of the outbreak to other areas," a spokesperson said.