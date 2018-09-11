11 September 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: Kofi Annan's Body Returns Home to Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan has been flown back to his native Ghana for a state funeral.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received Annan’s widow, Nane Annan, and family at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport Monday.

Six Ghanaian soldiers carried the casket draped with the U.N. flag off the plane. The U.N. flag was then replaced with the red, yellow and green flag of Annan’s homeland in a solemn ceremony attended by Annan’s family and senior Ghanaian and U.N. officials.

Annan’s body will lie in state at the Accra International Conference Center, where the public is invited to pay their respects before the state funeral on Thursday.

The Nobel Laureate and first African to serve as U.N. secretary-general died Aug. 18 in Bern, Switzerland. He was 80.

Ghana

Construction of Tema LNG Terminal Project Agreement Signed

The Tema LNG Terminal Company Limited, an entity controlled by Helios Investments, has signed an agreement with China… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.