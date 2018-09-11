Uganda: Government Disbands, Merges Dozens More Agencies

Kampala — A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni yesterday agreed to disband or merge dozens more agencies in an ongoing massive reorganisation of government and realignment of functions.

The reforms, first raised by President Museveni last year, also aim to prevent duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.

In a July 2017 letter, Mr Museveni directed Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to spearhead review of government agencies that he said were a burden to taxpayers.

"Why have an agency when you have a department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have an Authority when you have department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have Boards for money-consuming units rather than money generating units?" he wrote.

Sources that attended yesterday meeting, but declined to be named because Cabinet discussions are confidential, said affected agencies will either be merged or reverted to parent ministry as a subordinate entity.

Each agency reverted to a ministry will be headed by a commissioner, another source said, while the ministry's accounting officer will take over accountability for the absorbed unit.

Many of the affected entities are self-accounting. According to one source, the Justice Ministry is preparing an omnibus Bill to be introduced in Parliament, perhaps as early as next week, to repeal and replace laws establishing the agencies that the Cabinet decided to dissolve or merge.

The fate of the employees remains uncertain, but top officials such as executive directors and human resources managers will be the first to lose their jobs since parent ministries will take over their duties.

We were unable to reach Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Information minister and Government spokesman, to corroborate the specifics of the Cabinet decisions as detailed to us my multiple sources.

He earlier tweeted that "cabinet chaired by His Excellency, Yoweri Museveni, sat [yesterday] at State House, discussed and took decisions on some items including the restructuring of government agencies".

A press briefing is planned today at Uganda Media Centre for the minister to announce the government reorganisation.

Yesterday's decisions, according to our sources, was a culmination of three cabinet sittings on August 20, August 27 and yesterday.

The ministers did not meet on September 3, 2018 because President Museveni was away in Beijing to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit yet he had decreed that he would personally chair Cabinet meetings on the restructuring.

The ministers in yesterday's sitting, however, agreed not to touch Kampala Capital City Authority, Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Uganda Communications Commission and the National Medical Stores alongside most statutory councils.

Under the new arrangement, the National Registration Services Bureau will revert to the Justice ministry while Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda Road Fund and Transport Licensing Board will be absorbed by their parent Works and Transport ministry.

The electricity generation, transmission and distribution and the Rural Electrification Agency are to be merged into one power outfit. The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board and Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board, Cabinet agreed, should be under Finance.

The Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ministry will absorb National Agricultural Advisory Services , Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council, Dairy Development Authority, Uganda Coffee Development Authority and Cotton Development Organisation.

Affected. Uganda National Roads Authority is among the firms to be merged. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA

This newspaper was also told that the National Identification and Registration Authority and NGO Bureau will be downgraded and placed under Internal Affairs ministry. The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda has been sent back to the parent ICT ministry.

Uganda Aids Commission, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services and Uganda Land Commission are reverting to their parent ministries.

Dissolved agencies

Uganda National Roads Authority

Uganda Road Fund

Uganda Railways Corporation

Transport Licensing Board

Uganda Registration Services Bureau

Uganda Electricity Generation Co Limited

Uganda electricity Transmission Co Limited

Uganda Electricity Distribution Co Limited

Rural Electrification Agency

Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board

Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board

National Agricultural Advisory Services Org

Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council

Dairy Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Cotton Development Organisation

National Identification & Reg Authority NGO Bureau

National Information Technology Authority

Uganda Aids Commission

National Drug Authority

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services

Uganda Industrial Research Institute

Uganda National Council for Scie & Tech

Uganda Land Commission

RETAINED

Kampala Capital City Authority

Uganda Communication Commission

Uganda National Bureau of Standards

Uganda Bureau of Statistics

National Medical Stores