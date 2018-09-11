Homa Bay — Michael Oyamo, a Personal Assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado who was arrested for allegedly playing a role in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno will be charged on Tuesday.

Senior Resident Magistrate Lester Simiyu directed that Oyamo be remanded at the Homa Bay Police Station until 9am Tuesday when he will be presented in court.

Simiyu told the prosecution that it is a violation of the suspect's rights to be kept in police custody without preferring charges since his arrest on Tuesday last week.

The court also directed that only three people will be allowed to have access to the suspect in the police cell.

Simiyu ruled that Oyamo's Brother George Oyamo and two of his lawyers should be granted access to the suspect.

The prosecution led by assistant director of public prosecution Tom Imbali had asked the court to grant them more time since they were still collecting more evidence.