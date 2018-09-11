11 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Strand Train Line Closed After Early Morning Mechanical Issue

Mechanical problems that resulted in sparks damaging overhead wires on a train travelling on the Strand line resulted in the line's temporary closure on Tuesday morning, Metrorail Western Cape confirmed.

Spokesperson Zino Mihi said the flames only affected the top of the carriage after the overhead wires, known as a pantograph hook-up, snagged and led to the electrical fault.

The incident occurred at 04:55. Technicians were on site to repair the overhead wires.

Alternative transport has been arranged between Van der Stel and Strand stations and delays of more than an hour were being experienced.

Mihi said it was hoped that full service would resume by the afternoon peak period.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said 12 firefighters with two fire engines and one water tanker were on the scene at Strand train station.

South Africa

