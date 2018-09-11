South Africa/Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors in South Africa

The Mighty Warriors arrived in South Africa yesterday where they will be hoping to write another success story when they plunge into battle at the COSAFA Women's Championship. The regional tournament gets underway in Port Elizabeth tomorrow and runs until September 22.

Nobuhle Majika, who will be leading the team in the absence of captain Talent Mandaza, said they were ready for the challenge.

"I am happy to be leading the team. I believe I am going to lead the team to the final.

"We just have to play according to the coach's instructions, play as a team and I promise we are going to raise the country's flag high.

"We are going there to play, compete and get to the final, nothing else.

"There is no room for complacency," said Majika.

The Mighty Warriors' seasoned defender said the tournament was not just about the title, but also an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent and market themselves.

"Last year Makore (Rutendo) was scouted at the COSAFA Women's Championship. So to the young players we hope we will have one or two being scouted.

"I think we will be successful, as long as we remain focused, with everyone working hard. I believe we are ready, we had been training with our clubs before we went into camp as a team and everyone was working hard because they knew the COSAFA tournament was coming," said Majika.

There are 12 countries participating in the tournament. Zimbabwe face Namibia, Swaziland and Uganda in Group C.

Their first game is against Namibia on Thursday. They will then play Swaziland on Friday and conclude their group games with a match against Uganda on September 17.

Mighty Warriors team

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional), Shebba Rauli (Auckland), Lindiwe Magwede (Cyclone Stars).

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (MSU), Danai Bhobho (Harare City), Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams).

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional), Kudzanai Chiparausha (Blue Swallows), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos), Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos).

Strikers: Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Shamiso Mutasa (Harare City), Erina Jeke (Correctional) Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Susan Nyama (Herentals).

Groups

Group A: South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi.

Group B: Zambia, Cameroon, Lesotho, Mozambique.

Group C: Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Uganda, Namibia.