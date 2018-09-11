11 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Liberia: Mfon, Others Ready to Test Liberia in Monrovia

As Nigeria play against Liberia today in an international friendly, Mfon Udoh said he was looking forward to a good outing with the Super Eagles.

Mfon said he was surprised to earn a call to play against Liberia and therefore, he wants to make a good impression on the coaches.

"It was something I never anticipated would come my way this quick after my first call-up to (national) camp where I had to be dropped because of injury while in camp.

"I am delighted to be called once again to serve my dear country.

"I am thankful to God for another opportunity given to me to play in the senior national team," said the Enyimba of Aba captain.

The forward is the 2016 CAF Champions League highest goal scorer with nine goals and also currently holds the record for highest number of goals scored in a single NPFL season.

