11 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Libya: 2019 Afcon Qualifiers - Eagles Will Brush Libya Aside, Etebo Assures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo is optimistic that the team will beat Libya and collect all six points, and put to bed their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

However, the former Warri Wolves player now with Stoke City of England, submitted that the Eagles need to work hard at achieving this goal starting with the October 10 clash against Libya in Kaduna.

"For sure, not only me, the entire team, we are going to prepare fully for the game against Libya.

" We have not gone for two Nations Cup, so it is very important that we need to qualify."

He added that the 3-0 win over Seychelles was uplifting for the team and hopefully that can continue to their games.

"It was an important game, it was good we won. The turf is really a bad one but thank God all the same we won, we got the points; that is the most important of all.

"Thank God for the victory, we have collected three points. It's for us to look forward to the next game that is coming up in Nigeria against Libya.

Nigeria

2019 Elections - a Close Contest, but PDP Will Win, Says the Economist

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of The Economist Magazine, has predicted that the opposition… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.