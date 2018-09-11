The Brave Gladiators on Monday left for Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where they will battle for supremacy in the 2018 Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) women's championship.

Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Freddy Simataa Mwiya gave the team a rousing send-off at the NFA Football House.

He called on the team to represent the country with pride and honour.

"Having you represent our country at the Cosafa women's championships makes us proud as you will be able to market our country and the girl-child. Go and show the people out there that Namibia gives opportunities to the girl-child," Mwiya said.

He added that the Gladiators have the potential to challenge for honours, saying the team must know that other countries had also prepared well, hence the need to go beyond the call of duty and to fight until the end.

He said the team must emulate their male counterparts by representing the country with pride.

"Go as ambassadors of Namibia. Not everyone gets a chance to represent the country. We have so many girls playing football, but only a limited number is selected to represent the country," Mwiya noted.

He further accorded the team national colours by symbolically handing over the national flag, as well as certificates of participation.

The sports ministry's director of disability sports Jo-Anne Manuel had words of advice for the team, saying they must represent the country diligently, and show respect and sportswoman-like behaviour at all times.

Namibia are in Group C with Zimbabwe, Swaziland and East African guest nation Uganda.

Namibia finished at the bottom of their group in the last tournament in Zimbabwe in 2017, with victory over Botswana (4-0), but defeats to South Africa (1-3) and Lesotho (1-2).

Their first match at the 2018 tournament is against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The Namibian squad is as follows: Mellissa Matheus, Lydia Eixas, Anna Shaende, Iina Ndapewa Katuta, Kamunikire Tjituka, Emma Naris, Stacey Naris, Sharon Pieters, Lydiana Nanamus, Lovisa Mulunga, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Elmarie Fredericks, Millicent Hikuam, Beverly Uueziua, Memory Ngonda, Juliana Blou, Shanice Daries, Kylie van Wyk, Ivone Kooper and Thomalina Adams. Anna Marie Shikusho, Fiola Vliete and Veronica van Wyk are on standby.

- Nampa