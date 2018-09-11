11 September 2018

Kenya: Okoth Obado Records Statement On Sharon Otieno Murder

Photo: Nairobi News
Governor Okoth Obado and murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. (file photo)
By Nation Reporter

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has reported to Kisumu criminal investigations offices for questioning over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr Obado took himself to the offices after he was summoned by detectives looking into the matter.

He arrived at the Kisumu regional police headquarter in his Toyota Land Cruiser and headed straight into regional office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The governor, who has been adversely mentioned in the case and whose personal assistant Michael Oyamo is in remand, is expected record a statement.

According to sources familiar with the summons, Mr Obado is expected to tell the detective what he knows about the murder.

More follows.

Kenya

