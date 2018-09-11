South Africa: Female Sharks Fan Injured After Mugging in Kings Park Toilet

A Sharks fan was injured in an attempted mugging in a female toilet at Kings Park last Friday.

The Durban-franchise said via a statement on their official website that the incident occurred after the conclusion of the Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Pumas, which the Durbanites won 28-12.

"One of our female supporters who was in the toilet at the time, was accosted by a man who wanted to rob her of her handbag. Despite not resisting the suspect's demand, the young lady was unfortunately injured during the altercation. Medics treated the female supporter on scene and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," the Sharks statement read.

Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann visited the young lady and her husband over the weekend.

The statement continued: "We are happy to advise that she is making good progress and has been discharged from hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery."

"The safety of our fans is of paramount importance to us and we view this incident in a serious light. We will be working closely with our appointed security company and SAPS to ensure the safety of our fans throughout their visit to the stadium on match-days."

The Sharks have a bye this weekend and their next match is against the Golden Lions at Kings Park on September 22.

