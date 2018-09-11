South Africa: The Necessity of Dealing With Ace Magashule

analysis

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Secretary-General Ace Magashule during the party's Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane. Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave

The situation in the ANC has been difficult to balance or fully understand since the leadership contest result was announced at Nasrec. Still, Monday may go down as the day that saw Ace Magashule moving towards the "losers" corner. While he has denied meeting with former President Jacob Zuma, calls have started for some form of action to be taken against the embattled ANC Secretary-General.

While Luthuli House's official response is best described as "nothing to see here, move along", it now seems unlikely that Ace Magashule will survive this with his political power intact. At the same time the ANC headquarters were playing invisibility game, more revelations at the Zondo Commission into State Capture revealed how the provincial department Magashule led gave huge amounts of money to The New Age newspaper.

Magashule would have woken up on Monday morning knowing this was not gonna be one of those rare Mondays that make you want to skip with joy. The evening before, the spokesman he deploys, Pule Mabe, had hit the...