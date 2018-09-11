11 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Briefs NCOP On Land Reform, Youth Employment and SOE Governance, 11 Sept

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 11 September 2018, answer Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that will touch on youth employment, governance of state-owned enterprises and lifestyles audits for senior public officials.

Holding regular question and answer plenary sittings with the President and other members of the Executive is one of the ways in which Parliament exercises oversight over executive action.

Among the issues President Ramaphosa will address is the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative which the President launched earlier this year and which brings together business, labour, civil society to create about one million job opportunities over three years.

President Ramaphosa will also brief NCOP members on progress in the process of conducting lifestyle audits on senior public officials as part of government's commitment to fighting corruption - a commitment that arises from the 2018 State of the Nation Address.

The President will also address matters relating to governance of state-owned enterprises and their developmental role in helping to grow the economy. He will also address loan conditions attached to Eskom and Transnet from the Chinese Development Bank.

The President will provide an update on the land reform programme and government's position on United States of America President Donald Trump's recent remarks on land redistribution and the implications of the remarks to the diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States.

President Ramaphosa had consistently indicated that the process of land reform would be undertaken within the confines of the Constitution and in a way that grew the economy' ensured food security' and increased agricultural production.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Murder By Numbers - More Women and Children Killed

South Africa's murder rate has increased by 6.9%. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.