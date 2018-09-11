South Africa: Dealing in Drugs - Postmasburg

The ZF Mgcwa Cluster Commander, Maj General Kolie Matthys commended the members for a job well done. The investigation continues.

On Monday, 10 September 2018 at about 08:00 the Postmasburg Visible Policing unit followed up on information about drugs at a house in Newtown, Postmasburg. The police pounced on the unsuspecting male and found a black bag with compressed dagga inside the house. The 66 arms of dagga has a street value of R130 000. The 24-year-old male suspect should be appearing in the Postmasburg Magistrates' Court soon.

