Ethiopia: Oromo Parties to Work Together

The Oromo Federalist congress (OFC) and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), say they have "reached an agreement to work together to represent Oromia and the Oromo people's interest". The announcement came today, days before the arrival of Dawud Ibsa of Oromo Liberation Front and his team in Addis Abeba, Addis Standard reports .

