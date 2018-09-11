South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono On Opening of National Parks Mahala Week

press release

North West MEC for Tourism, Desbo Mohono has urged residents in the province to take advantage of the Parks Mahala Week to explore their own province. During the South African Parks Week, which runs from the 11 to 15 September, local parks will be open for free to all South Africans.

MEC Mohono says this is an opportunity to drive domestic tourism in the province and residents should take full advantage of the Open Parks Week. "During the month of Tourism it is important to highlight the significance of domestic tourism in the province and more so the impact that it has on the growth of the economy. Domestic tourism plays a critical role in creating a more transformed, inclusive and sustainable tourism economy", Mohono said.

Mohono added that people should go out in their numbers to enjoy the unique wilderness experience the province has to offer. "People can go in groups, families, friends and schools need to make provision for learners to also visit the parks because there is a lot to learn about the of nature reserves we have, the different kind of animal species and most importantly the rich history that forms a great part of our province today.

"We want locals to visit and get to know the province before they can go out to explore other places, through the Shapa Rando campaign we as a department aim to cultivate that culture", concluded Mohono.

Residents are reminded to have their South African Identity books or Cards to have access into the parks.

Parks to visit during the Parks Mahala Week include: The Barberspan Bird Santuary, Bloemhof Dam Nature Reserve, Borakalalo National Park, Boskop Dam Nature Reserve, Botsalano Nature Reserve, Highveld Nature Reserve, Kgaswane Mountain Reserve, Mafikeng Nature Reserve, Molemane Eye Nature Reserve, Molopo Game Reserve, Pilanesberg National Park, SA Lombard Nature Reserve, Vaalkop Dam Nature Reserve and Wolwespruit Nature Reserve.

Issued by: North West Tourism