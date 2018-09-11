11 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Harry Gwala District Officials to Appear in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

At least 10 suspects aged between 20 and 48 are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The suspects include five officials from Harry Gwala District municipality, four company directors and the husband of the official.

It is alleged that the municipal officials, which include a Director, Project Manager, Finance Manager and Administration Manager colluded with service providers by processing false claims for services that were not rendered.

Almost R1.3 million was allegedly shared amongst the officials and their accomplices.

South Africa

Murder By Numbers - More Women and Children Killed

South Africa's murder rate has increased by 6.9%. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.