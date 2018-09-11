South Africa: Harry Gwala District Officials to Appear in Court

press release

At least 10 suspects aged between 20 and 48 are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The suspects include five officials from Harry Gwala District municipality, four company directors and the husband of the official.

It is alleged that the municipal officials, which include a Director, Project Manager, Finance Manager and Administration Manager colluded with service providers by processing false claims for services that were not rendered.

Almost R1.3 million was allegedly shared amongst the officials and their accomplices.