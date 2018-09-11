11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rebellion and the Presidency, Part One

analysis By Ferial Haffajee

What was in Zuma's file? And does Ramaphosa's walk in the rain tell a different story?

Since January 2018, forces within the ANC have been trying to torpedo the top leadership of the ANC. Then, Vincent Myeni of the party's Moses Mabhida region summonsed its Top Six to court, claiming electoral irregularities at its watershed conference in December 2017, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa claim a narrow victory of just 179 votes.

Myeni has subsequently gone AWoL and the court action has run aground, but a challenge to the conference vote is still top of the arsenal of a faction that remains active.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times published this bombshell photograph of former president Jacob Zuma with the ANC's Secretary-General and former Free State premier Ace Magashule at the Maharani hotel in Durban - reportedly for a meeting to plot to oust his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa. They are joined by former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo who faced a party putsch...

