11 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lax Attitude to Safety Highlighted As Another Commuter Death Blights Railway Agency

analysis By Suné Payne

Following the tragic death of a Metrorail commuter in Cape Town, mayoral committee member Brett Herron has accused the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa of failing to pay R16-million towards a co-funded railway unit aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters.

The City of Cape Town claims Prasa has failed to contribute R16-million to a railway safety unit, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in May. This comes as a commuter was killed after being thrown out of a carriage during a robbery on the train in Cape Town on the evening of Friday 7 September.

"This latest incident has prompted me to publicly express my exasperation with the fact that to date, Prasa has failed to pay its part of the funding that is needed for the special Rail Enforcement Unit that the city is training," said Brett Herron, mayco member for Transport and Urban Development in the City of Cape Town.

"The city and the provincial government have stepped up to the plate and offered unprecedented assistance to Metrorail commuters," said Herron, after the attack on nine men on Friday night. The men were thrown out of the carriage. Eight sustained...

