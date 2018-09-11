Namibia: No Bail for Alleged Cocaine Dealers

The two men charged in Namibia's largest ever cocaine bust yesterday dropped their heads in their hands in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court when their bail attempt failed.

Grant Noble (36) and South African citizen Azhar Dinath (62) were arrested on 15 June on a charge of dealing in, alternatively being in possession of, a record 412 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of N$206 million. The drugs arrived at Walvis Bay in a container shipped from Brazil.

Testifying during their bail hearing, which started in August, Noble and Dinath both claimed innocence, telling the court they had ordered a shipment of printing paper valued at N$217 000 from Brazil and that they had no idea the shipping container that arrived at Walvis Bay had drugs inside.

Delivering her ruling on the two men's bail application yesterday, magistrate Ilge Rheent said both accused had strong ties and roots in Namibia, with Noble being a born Namibian and Dinath having lived in the country for more than 20 years. Thus, the magistrate said, they were not a flight risk.

She also said the state's argument that there was a risk the two would commit a similar crime if released on bail did not stand up because Dinath had no known record of being convicted of drug-related offences, while Noble, who was fined N$300 in a court six years ago for being in possession of dagga seeds, had paid his dues.

Rheent further reasoned there was no real evidence the two would interfere with investigations or witnesses, and that the claim they refused to give the police the passcodes of their mobile phones, alleged to contain valuable information in the investigation, was not enough reason to claim they would interfere.

The magistrate, however, acknowledged that the state had a very strong case and that the matter enjoyed much public interest. "There is a strong case. The bail is not a trial, and the state does not need to prove applicants are guilty in a bail application, but there is evidence that there is a strong case," she said.

Her reasons for that finding were that the container belonged to the two through their business, Zeeki Trading, and they did not dispute it, although it contained more than the paper they ordered.

She acknowledged they were not present when the contents of the container were loaded in Brazil, but added that it "makes no sense" for them to insist they did not know what was inside. "Any person sending drugs will make sure they do their homework and make sure it reaches its destination, and the drugs were hidden with paper they ordered. Although this must seem they are the unintentional recipients of the contents, this is not reasonably plausible," said Rheent.

The magistrate continued that public interest in the case was evident, considering the court's full public gallery during the hearing, public demonstrations, as well as a church petition. The newsworthiness also could not be denied, and "the people of the community have made their views clear", she said.

"The public has an independent interest in the justice system, and it would be a failure if the system did not meet the public's expectations. The public interest is equated with the legal convictions of law-abiding members of society," she said. "They allegedly dealt in a massive quantity and the seriousness of the offence cannot be overstated. The public interest outweighs the needs of the applicants. For the above reasons, the application is dismissed."

Noble and Dinath will remain in custody until their next appearance on 29 November. The police's investigations continue.

Noble is represented by defence lawyer Jan Wessels, and Dinath is represented by Sisa Namandje.

The prosecution was represented by state advocate Salomon Kanyemba and prosecutor Theresia Hafeni.