Namibia: Saints, Wanderers Take the Lead

Saints and Wanderers took the lead in the Men and Women's Premier Leagues after matches in the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey League over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints made life difficult for themselves as they ground out a 1-0 victory over DTS. They missed numerous scoring opportunities, but a first half goal by Wian Schickerling gave them their second victory of the season, to go to the top of the log on seven points.

Despite the defeat, DTS remain second on four points, while Wanderers moved up to third position on three points, after beating NUST 4-0, with Jan Izak de Villiers scoring two goals and Owen Hatton and Nathan van Niekerk one goal each.

The defending champions Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) must still open their account this season.

In the Women's Premier League, Wanderers went to the top of the log, despite losing 2-0 to Saints.

Saints beat Wanderers 2-0 through goals by Kaela Schimming and Azaylee Philander, but Wanderers gained a bonus point victory after beating NUST 6-0 on Friday. Bianca Muller scored a brace for Wanderers, while Monique Bothma, Michelle le Roux, Hele Steenkamp and Bernice Brink scored a goal each.

Wanderers now lead the log on seven points, just ahead of WOB, who opened their campaign with two victories over the weekend. They beat DTS 1-0 through a goal by Elzanne Erasmus, and then beat NUST 5-0.

Saints' second team, Angels, however, got the biggest win of the weekend when they thrashed NUST 12-0.

Anja Robberts led the way with six goals, while Hannah Murphy and Martha Mvula scored two each, and Gina Olles and Tisha Semedo one goal each.

Wanderers now lead WOB on goal difference, with each team on seven points, while Saints are third on six points.