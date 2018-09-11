10 September 2018

South Africa: North West Social Development MEC Visits Family After Shack Fire Kills Seven

North West MEC for Social Development Hoffman Galeng expressed his condolences to the Mafoko family on Monday after seven of the family's members were wiped out in a blaze.

Forty-eight-year-old Boitumelo Mafoko, her five children and one grandchild died in the fire at their home. It is believed that a candle started the blaze.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to all residents of Kgetleng River Local Municipality. This is a painful tragedy. We urge the residents here to work with the government as we prepare to pay [our] last respects to the deceased," Galeng was quoted as saying.

Galeng was accompanied by Kgetleng River Local Municipality Mayor Kim Medupe, the SA Police Services and officials from various government departments, spokesperson Petrus Siko said.

Siko said a team of social workers from the department, Phokeng Trauma Centre and Lifeline have been sent to the area to provide trauma counselling and debriefing to family members, as well as pupils and teachers at local schools the Mafoko children attended.

He said Galeng was also expected to buy clothes and groceries for two children who survived.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 that an inquest docket had been opened and that no foul play was suspected.

