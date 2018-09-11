South Africa: Case of Durban Man Accused of Setting Alight Domestic Worker Transferred to Regional Court

The case of a man accused of setting alight a domestic worker has been transferred to the Durban Regional Court.

Dustin Govender, 28, who is accused of attempted murder, made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Govender allegedly set Zinhle Mchunu alight on May 21 at Govender's father's garage, where he sells cars, in Durban.

His case was postponed to September 21. The Regional Court is expected to set a trial date.

He allegedly poured liquid, which smelt like petrol, at Mchunu's feet and told her he would burn her.

He then allegedly took out his lighter and threw it at the liquid on the floor. Mchunu's leg caught fire from the resulting flames.

Mchunu previously told News24 that after the incident, Govender drove her to a pharmacist who gave her painkillers and attempted to treat the wound.

She was later admitted to Addington Hospital, where she stayed for a week.

Mchunu's uncle, Ben Mchunu, told News24 during a previous court appearance that his niece still could not walk properly.

"She walks with the assistance of a walking stick. Her heel was badly damaged by the fire," he said.

Govender is currently out on R7 000 bail.

Source: News24