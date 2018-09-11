11 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Case of Durban Man Accused of Setting Alight Domestic Worker Transferred to Regional Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

The case of a man accused of setting alight a domestic worker has been transferred to the Durban Regional Court.

Dustin Govender, 28, who is accused of attempted murder, made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Govender allegedly set Zinhle Mchunu alight on May 21 at Govender's father's garage, where he sells cars, in Durban.

His case was postponed to September 21. The Regional Court is expected to set a trial date.

He allegedly poured liquid, which smelt like petrol, at Mchunu's feet and told her he would burn her.

He then allegedly took out his lighter and threw it at the liquid on the floor. Mchunu's leg caught fire from the resulting flames.

Mchunu previously told News24 that after the incident, Govender drove her to a pharmacist who gave her painkillers and attempted to treat the wound.

She was later admitted to Addington Hospital, where she stayed for a week.

Mchunu's uncle, Ben Mchunu, told News24 during a previous court appearance that his niece still could not walk properly.

"She walks with the assistance of a walking stick. Her heel was badly damaged by the fire," he said.

Govender is currently out on R7 000 bail.

Source: News24

South Africa

Murder By Numbers - More Women and Children Killed

South Africa's murder rate has increased by 6.9%. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.