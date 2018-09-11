10 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Presidency Boss Kodwa Stamps Ramaphosa's Authority On State Capture Hearings

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Ajay Gupta. Right: Atul Gupta.
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

As the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture reveals how seismically State Capture cut through the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to throw his weight behind its work.

ANC head of the Presidency, Zizi Kodwa, made a high-profile appearance at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture's hearings on Monday where evidence was shown revealing that ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule was a key funder of the Gupta family's media empire in his previous role as Free State premier.

The Free State premier's office spent R53-million of the R79-million provincial splurge on the Gupta's New Age newspaper and on Infinity Media, its broadcast holding company.

Previous reports revealed how Magashule's son Tshepiso had worked for the Gupta family and had been treated to its infamous largesse on trips to Venice and New York.

Kodwa's symbolic visit and press conference on the steps of the commission's Johannesburg headquarters came as the Sunday Times reported that the fightback against Ramaphosa's presidency has been put into fifth gear.

The newspaper's photograph of former president Jacob Zuma meeting with Magashule and former North West...

