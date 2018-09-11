South Africa: David Miller Quits Red Ball Cricket

Proteas batsman David Miller has announced he will indefinitely be unavailable to play first-class cricket in South Africa.

Miller remains available to play in all forms of limited-overs cricket for the Proteas and the Dolphins.

"It was a tough decision to make," Miller said. "I have always loved playing red ball cricket but I have decided that I would, in future, like to concentrate on white ball cricket to make sure that I am in a position to give myself the best opportunity to play for the Proteas in the format that I love. This is an important decision for me, especially with the World Cup looming next year. I will also be available to play for the Dolphins in all limited-overs competitions and will give it my all to help them win trophies this season."

Miller has scored 3 342 runs in 63 first-class matches played, averaging 36.32 with six centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name.

Commenting on the decision, Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe said: "It is disappointing to lose David from our pool of potential Test players. At the age of 29 he still has many years of good cricket left in him in all formats but at the same time we have to understand that he wants to throw his full weight into helping the Proteas to win the ICC World Cup.

"He has time on his hands to resume his first-class career in due course and I sincerely hope that we have not seen the last of him in red ball cricket where he has shown his undeniable talents in the past," concluded Moroe.

Miller has played 109 ODIs and 61 T20Is for the Proteas but never played a Test.

