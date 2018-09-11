11 September 2018

Namibia: Panga Killer Admits Murder of Girlfriend

By Werner Menges

A man who hacked his girlfriend to death with a panga at Otjiwarongo two years ago admitted guilt to a charge of murder in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Appearing before judge Naomi Shivute, Josia Shimwefeleni (42) admitted that he struck his girlfriend, Frida Ndalila Nambahu (28), 45 times with a panga after he had locked himself and her up in his room at Otjiwarongo on 19 August 2016.

Shimwefeleni informed the judge in a plea explanation that he and Nambahu were involved in an argument about their relationship before he attacked her with the panga and killed her.

While the killing took place behind a locked door, witnesses looking through a window of Shimwefeleni's room saw the gruesome assault, but were not able to enter the room because there were burglar bars on the window, the judge heard.

Shimwefeleni admitted in his plea explanation that he knew Nambahu would die as a result of the panga attack.

In testimony that he gave in mitigation of sentence yesterday, he said he was enraged at Nambahu at the time he attacked her.

He also told the court he and Nambahu had been involved in a relationship for seven years, and had been living together until she moved out and started a relationship with another man.

Shimwefeleni committed a horrendous murder, deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef remarked when she addressed the judge on the sentence to be imposed on him. Verhoef noted that most of the blows with the panga were aimed at Nambahu's head, on which 30 cut wounds were recorded, her neck, and her arms and hands, which had characteristic defensive injuries.

The reason why Shimwefeleni suddenly attacked Nambahu was not clear, Verhoef said. She argued that the court was dealing with an irrational and dangerous person, and that Shimwefeleni was a suitable candidate for life imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Kenneth Siambango agreed that Shimwefeleni was convicted of a serious and prevalent crime. Siambango reminded the judge that Shimwefeleni indicated from the outset, shortly after his arrest, that he wanted to admit guilt, and argued that this should weigh heavily in his favour.

Shimwefeleni also admitted guilt during an appearance in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on 22 August 2016. He killed Nambahu because she had been cheating on him with another man, he told the magistrate during that court appearance.

Siambango asked the judge to show mercy when sentencing Shimwefeleni.

Judge Shivute postponed the sentencing to 27 September.

Shimwefeleni remains in custody.

