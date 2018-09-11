Namibia: Gladiators Off to Cosafa Women Champs

The Brave Gladiators left for Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday to participate in the 2018 Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) Women Championship from 12 -22 September.

Ahead for their meeting with Uganda, Zimbabwe and Swaziland in Group C, the team was seen off at Football House by the Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission, Freddy Simataa Mwiya.

"Having you represent our country at the Cosafa Women's Championships makes us proud as you will be able to market our country and the girl child. Go and show the people out there that Namibia gives opportunities to the girl child," Mwiya said.

Mwiya called on the ladies to emulate their male counterparts by representing the country with pride before he presented them with national colours by symbolically handing over the national flag, as well as certificates of participation.

The team will play Zimbabwe on Thursday, 13 September; Uganda on Saturday, 15 September and Swaziland on Monday, 17 September.

The semi-finals are set for 20 September, winners of Group B winners will play the Best runner-up while Group A winners will face Group C winners. The bronze and gold medals matches will be contested on 22 September 2018.

The Brave Gladiators for Cosafa Championships are Mellissa Matheus, Lydia Eixas, Anna Shaende, Iina Ndapewa Katuta, Kamunikire Tjituka, Emma Naris, Stacey Naris, Sharon Pieters, Lydiana Nanamus, Lovisa Mulunga, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Elmarie Fredericks, Millicent Hikuam, Beverly Uueziua, Ngonda, Juliana Blou, Shanice Daries, Kylie Van Wyk, Ivone Kooper, and Thomalina Adams. Shortlisted players: Anna Marie Shikusho, Fiola Vliete, Veronica van Wyk.