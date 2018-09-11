Namibia: Walvis Elders Commit to Youth Mentorship

A group of young adults from Walvis Bay hosted an event for the elderly of the Kuisebmond community on Sunday.

According to one of the organisers, John Shafetango, it was aimed at praying for and motivating the elders of the community, as well as remind them about the roles they play in society.

He assured the elders that there were young people in the community who still appreciated them as community leaders and parents.

Shafetango also reminded the elders that although they experience disgust and shock at young people living recklessly and having no regard for morals and God, they (elders) are still the key to saving the youth.

"We are young people who have gone astray, and we often hear our old people complaining about it. But we need help to get out of these evils which have overpowered us. We cannot do this on our own. Our elders have the secrets to a society where young people used to behave. We need them to pray and teach us" he added.

"We admit that the world has changed. Old people are really in shock when they look at the world out there. Young people are out of control. We do not even care about God's commandments any more. It will be nice to sit with elders every now and then, and get mentorship from them as some of us do not have parents any more" said Given Joseph.

The elderly listened attentively, and realised that societies can only be changed when young and old cooperate, and that the only way was to reach out to younger people on the streets for guidance.

"It is true that the world has changed, and we have tried at some occasions to say something to the youth. But we are often discouraged when they push us away with their attitudes. We are, however, determined to continue praying, and trying to bring them back to God. We are happy that some young people are reaching out and asking for our help," said a member of the Kuisebmond elders committee, Albertina Shikonda.

The elders promised to try and "adopt" one young person each for mentorship, and to return to the meeting next year with testimonies.

"It is true that we are old now, but that does not mean the end. We had promised to work for the Lord until the end of our days, and we will work by trying to change this mess in our society by supporting our youth, and not just complaining. We are vessels in the hands of the Lord, and we are going to be useful," said Shikonda.

The elders were also presented with a flag which shows unity among the Kuisebmond elders. There are over 500 elders at Kuisebmond. Those members who are still strong usually gather to speak about issues affecting the community, or visit other elders in the rest of Walvis Bay.