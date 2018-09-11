Namibia: //Karas Appointment Illegal - Mushelenga

Urban development minister Peya Mushelenga says the appointment of //Karas Regional Council deputy director of finance as the acting chief regional officer was illegal.

The council appointed Benedictus Diergaardt as its acting top administrator following the resignation on 31 May of former planning director Augustinus Ucham, who had been acting CRO since last year.

Mushelenga said the appointment was not made in full compliance with the Regional Councils Act.

In a letter dated 29 August this year to council chairperson Jan Scholtz, Mushelenga admitted council had consulted him over the appointment in question.

However, the minister said he did not endorse it because he disagreed with the grounds given for such an appointment by the council.

"In light of the above, council's attention is drawn to the fact that the non-approval of council's appointed officer (Mr Benedictus Diergaardt) by the minister makes his appointment and decisions taken by him questionable and indeed illegal," the letter reads.

The minister's latest pronouncement on the appointment follows a directive on 13 June, in which he had given council seven days to reverse the appointment of Diergaardt as the acting CRO.

He had then said that it was improper for the council to appoint a junior as an acting regional officer while there was a senior manager, Elizabeth Coetzee, who is council's director of human resources, administration and finance.

Mushelenga stressed that the appointment was not only out of line with good governance principles, but would create a serious anomaly that in all likelihood would bring conflict among staff members.

The Namibian earlier reported that council had resolved that it was not "comfortable" in appointing Coetzee, who is the most senior official, as acting CRO because when she acted in that position in 2016, she allegedly halted a tender for the construction of a school at Oranjemund.

Besides, council suspects Coetzee of having leaked information which led to the unearthing of the unauthorised spending of N$77 million which was meant for capital projects, by the urban and rural development ministry's internal auditors in 2016.

To this, Mushelenga said in his 13 June letter to council that if the council has grounds for not choosing the director, administrative justice requires that it should have taken action, or proved its case.

"I have not been provided with any reasons in support of council's decision," he added.

Scholtz on Sunday acknowledged receipt of the minister's latest directive on Diergaardt's appointment.

"At this stage, I cannot comment. All I can say is that we are consulting the minister on the matter," he added.

New Era last week reported that Diergaardt a week ago resigned as acting CRO after he was reportedly frustrated by ineffective councillors.

However, both Diergaardt and Scholtz dismissed the resignation claims as false.

Scholtz said he had not received any resignation letter from Diergaardt.

Diergaardt on Sunday said he had only requested the council to resolve the tug-of-war between them and the minister over his appointment.

"I just want clarity where I stand because the council says this, and the minister says that," he added.

The acting CRO said he expects a definitive outcome on his appointment from a council meeting that was scheduled for yesterday to discuss the matter following a meeting the councillors had with Mushelenga last week.

Diergaardt added that in his understanding, the appointment is not illegal as he had been appointed by council, which is the appointing authority.

"Council staff do not report to the minister, but to the council as the appointing authority. Thus, I am obliged to execute and implement council resolutions as acting CRO," he added.

Scholtz also told The Namibian that interviews for the shortlisted candidates for the council's vacant CRO position will be conducted this month.

The interviews were supposed to be conducted on 8 August by a panel consisting of permanent secretaries.

However, it had to be postponed due to the Southern African Development Community's heads of state and government summit, which took place in Windhoek during the week of 8 August and was also attended by permanent secretaries.

The Namibian understands that Keetmanshoop Town Council CEO Desmond Basson, //Karas education regional director and Coetzee are among the six shortlisted candidates to be interviewed for the acting CRO position.