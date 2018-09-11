Kenya: Court Allows DPP to Amend Graft and Fraud Charges Against 3 Nyeri Officials

The anti-corruption court has allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions to amend the charges in the case in which three Nyeri county government officials are accused of graft, forgery of revenue collection documents and theft of Sh3 million.

The prosecutor, Ms Emma Gicheha, reduced the charges from 17 to 12, after the court allowed her to open a separate file for the extra corruption-related charges.

Mr Simon Wachira Maina, Mr James Wachira Kagiri and James Muchiri Kanyoro are accused of forging documents with the intent to defraud the public.

The trio, however, opposed the amendments and opening of the new file saying the prosecution is likely to introduce new charges.

"We do not know how many charges will be in the next file and whether the two cases have the same witnesses and whether they will be heard in the same court. We fear more charges will be introduced," they said.

The officials were jointly charged with conspiracy to steal county revenue collection as well as stealing Sh3 million which was in their possession by virtue of their employment.

The trio allegedly forged nine documents to enable them defraud the county government. The officials were arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The offences were committed on diverse dates between January, 2017 and June 2018 at Mathira Sub-county government offices.

The accused were freed on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each, with the case scheduled for a mention on September 17 for further directions. The hearing will be on January 7, 9, 10 and 14 next year.