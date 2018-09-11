South Africa: 'This Was Not the First Time' I Met With Zuma - Magashule Slams 'Plot' Reports

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has denied that a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa was discussed during a meeting he had with former president Jacob Zuma in Durban.

"This was not the first time [I had a] meeting with President Zuma," Magashule said in an interview with the media on Tuesday.

He said there was no "plot", and that only the media claimed there was. He also said he never denied meeting with Zuma.

His comments follow a report in the Sunday Times, which said the plot was led by Zuma, Magashule, and recently ousted ANC North West chairperson and former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

A meeting, reportedly to discuss the plot, was held at a hotel in Durban.

Magashule also said in the interview that he would be willing to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Source: News24