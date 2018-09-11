Uganda: Bobi Wine's Guard Charged With Treason, Remanded Till Next Month

Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, the bodyguard of Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been remanded to prison after he was charged with treason.

Mutwe was on Tuesday arraigned before Gulu grade one magistrate and charged alongside one Musa Ssenyange, a driver and machine operator.

The state contends that the two and others used a grader to block President Museveni's convoy in Arua Municipality last month.

Grade one Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana remanded them to Gulu Central prison until October 1 when they will appear in court along with 33 others who are already on remand on similar charges.

They were charged just hours after the High court in Kampala ordered for their unconditional release because they were being held illegally following their arrest on August 25.

Justice Musa Ssekaana had made the order on Monday following the submission of the Mutwe's lawyer Eron Kiiza, in which he told court that his client had not been in detention without trial beyond the mandatory period as provided by law.

The lawyer had also told court that Mutwe's family did not know his whereabouts since his arrest on August 25, 2018 from Kamwokya, Ssemakokiro Plaza in Kampala.

Last week, Kyagulanyi who is currently in the U.S where he went for specialized treatment after he was reportedly tortured by security operatives in Uganda, said he was determined to return to Kampala despite having been indicted for treason.

Kyagulanyi, 36, said he would return home after finishing medical treatment for injuries he said he sustained when Ugandan police detained and beat him.

"I want to go home, I still want to continue to call upon all Ugandans to stand up for what they believe in," said the reggae star, who entered parliament as an independent MP last year and was arrested last month after some of his supporters allegedly stoned President Museveni's car during Arua Municipality MP elections.

"There is a treason charge against me and I believe many more charges will come. I know I could go to prison, I still could be hanged, but also know I could be illegally assassinated. My driver was shot and killed while sitting in the same spot I'd been sitting just a few seconds before. I know everything is possible in Uganda," he told AFP.

Kyagulanyi has become a lightning rod for opposition sentiment against Mr Musaveni, the 74-year-old president who has been in power since 1986.