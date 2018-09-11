South Africa: Van Niekerk - Senior Players Must Step Up in West Indies

Proteas captain Dané van Niekerk believes the West Indies tour will provide the perfect opportunity for senior players to showcase their experience in conditions unknown to the majority of the team.

South Africa's last tour to the Caribbean region was in 2012 and only four players remain from that squad.

The tour will comprise a three-match ICC Women's Championship (IWC) One-Day International (ODI) and five-match T20 series.

It will play a big role in the tourists' plans to secure points towards direct qualification for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand as well as solidify preparation for the first ever stand-alone ICC Women's World T20 also in the West Indies this November.

"I think this is going to be a tough and challenging tour," the skipper commented.

"It's located in absolute paradise of course, you won't get to see more beautiful places when on a cricket tour, but when it comes down to the business of cricket, the West Indies will test the athlete in you like very few places will. The heat, the humidity, their very unique pitches, it all comes down to one package that is designed to demand a lot out of a player and it's why I'm really looking forward to seeing what the seniors do when they are presented with this type of challenge."

The seniors Van Niekerk refers to are vice-captain Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez and Marizanne Kapp, while she believes the knowledgeable minds of Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas and Suné Luus will also play a big role in rallying up the predominantly young team.

"I'm going to look to them to help lead the youngsters and provide guidance in the change room," she continued.

"We have four players who have toured here and another handful of senior players who have played all over the world and know what it's like to adapt to difficult conditions. We have been blessed with an exciting group of youngsters who are salivating at just the thought of getting started and we need to bottle that energy and distribute it wisely."

The Proteas boast four graduates from the South African Emerging team whose performances in the last season made compelling arguments for selection.

Saarah Smith, Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle and Faye Tunnicliffe are all exciting prospects for Van Niekerk.

"It's really encouraging to see how much talent has come up in the last few years and that the CSA pipeline is developing some quality players," she elaborated.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what these girls do and the fact that each offers something different and unique to the team's needs is even better. That, mixed with other young talent that we already have in Laura Wolvaardt, Riaisibe Ntozakhe and Zintle Mali is the stuff captains' dreams are made of. It's going to be a good headache for selectors when it comes to picking teams going forward," she said.

"We have a lot to play for on this tour and I hope that the balance of youthful exuberance to experience will give us that 'X-Factor' that we're looking for because West Indies as a team in home conditions is going to be a big challenge."

Tour Schedule:

Sunday, September 16: 1st ODI - Kensington Oval

Wednesday, September 19: 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval

Saturday, September 22: 3rd ODI - Kensington Oval

Monday, September 24: 1st T20I - Kensington Oval

Friday, September 28: 2nd T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Sunday, September 30: 3rd T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Wednesday, October 3: 4th T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Saturday, October 6: 5th T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy

