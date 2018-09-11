11 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: State Capture Inquiry Postponed Until 'Until Further Notice'

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has been postponed until further notice, it announced on Tuesday.

The hearings were expected to resume on Wednesday with the testimony of former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan.

The commission's chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was also expected to deliver his decision on applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses this week.

The commission will "pronounce on its programme moving forward" on Wednesday.

More to follow.

