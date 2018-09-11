South Africa: Top 10 Areas You Are Most Likely to Be a Target of Violent Crime in SA

South Africans were given the grim news on Tuesday that the murder rate had increased in the last financial year, after Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team presented the 2017/18 crime statistics in Parliament.

Sure to be on every citizen's minds are where they or their property are the most likely to be a target of violence or threatening "contact crime".

The police have released the top stations where these so-called contact crimes were most reported or recorded.

Contact crimes include murder, attempted murder, assault with grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery, robbery aggravating and sexual assault.

Here are the top 10 stations for contact crime (number of cases):

1) Johannesburg Central in Gauteng - 5 253 cases,

2) Nyanga (Cape Town) in the Western Cape - 4 784,

3) Mitchells Plain (Cape Town) in the Western Cape - 4 362,

4) Hillbrow (Johannesburg) in Gauteng - 4 334,

5) Kagiso (Krugersdorp) in Gauteng - 3 580,

6) Khayelitsha (Cape Town) in the Western Cape - 3 477,

7) Dobsonville (Soweto) in Gauteng - 3 373,

8) Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal - 3 313,

9) Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal - 3 194,

10) Delft (Cape Town) in the Western Cape - 3 181,

The provinces in the order of most contact crime cases are:

- Gauteng (Decrease of 0.5% to 170 640 reported cases in the last financial year)

- Western Cape (Decrease of 1.5% to 112 996)

- KwaZulu-Natal (Decrease of 0.3% to 94 914)

- Eastern Cape (Decrease of 0.2% to 65 393)

- North West (Increase of 3.2% to 36 604)

- Free State (Decrease of 5.3% to 35 725)

- Limpopo (Decrease of 4.6% to 35 068)

- Mpumalanga (Decrease of 2.2% to 32 646)

- Northern Cape (Decrease of 4% to 17 380)

Lastly, these are the top 10 stations for murder:

1) Nyanga in the Western Cape

2) Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal

3) Philippi East in the Western Cape

4) Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal

5) Delft in the Western Cape

6) Khayelitsha in the Western Cape

7) Kraaifontein in the Western Cape

8) Gugulethu in the Western Cape

9) Mthatha in the Eastern Cape

10) Mfuleni in the Western Cape

