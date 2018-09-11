11 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motive for Shooting of KZN Taxi Boss Unknown - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

The motive for the fatal shooting of a taxi boss on the R102 in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday night has still not been established, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old taxi boss sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and mouth when unknown gunmen shot him at about 20:25, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24.

"He was certified dead at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'There's Nothing to Write Home About' - Police Boss Cele on Crime Stats

This factsheet summarises statistics for South Africa's main crimes of public interest during 2017/18. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.