South Africa: Motive for Shooting of KZN Taxi Boss Unknown - Police

The motive for the fatal shooting of a taxi boss on the R102 in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday night has still not been established, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old taxi boss sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and mouth when unknown gunmen shot him at about 20:25, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24.

"He was certified dead at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation," she said.

Source: News24